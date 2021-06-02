Is Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 10,295,055 Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.8 changed hands at $0.58 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.54 Billion. PSFE’s last price was a discount, traded about -65.85% off its 52-week high of $19.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.6, which suggests the last value was 18.64% up since then. When we look at Paysafe Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.54 Million.

Analysts gave the Paysafe Limited (PSFE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PSFE as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Paysafe Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) trade information

Instantly PSFE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $11.95 on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 1.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.22%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) is -0.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 32.44 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.96 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PSFE’s forecast low is $16 with $19 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +61.02% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 35.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Paysafe Limited earnings to decrease by -15%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Paysafe Limited shares while 57.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.12%. There are 171 institutions holding the Paysafe Limited stock share, with Fidelity National Financial, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 34.08% of the shares, roughly 50Million PSFE shares worth $675Million.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 33.91% or 49.75 Million shares worth $671.63 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Wells Fargo Discovery Fd and Wells Fargo Enterprise Fd. With 3099000 shares estimated at $41.84 Million under it, the former controlled 2.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wells Fargo Enterprise Fd held about 0.71% of the shares, roughly 1.05 Million shares worth around $14.13 Million.