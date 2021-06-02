Is Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 2,468,256 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.8. With the company’s per share price at $4.28 changed hands at $0.13 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $290.22 Million. OVID’s last price was a discount, traded about -119.63% off its 52-week high of $9.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.25, which suggests the last value was 47.43% up since then. When we look at Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 608.26 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.27 Million.

Analysts gave the Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended OVID as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) trade information

Instantly OVID was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.80- on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 10.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.85%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) is 0.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.73 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.02% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OVID’s forecast low is $4 with $7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +63.55% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -6.54% for it to hit the projected low.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ovid Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -31.96% over the past 6 months, a 252.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will rise +58.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 39.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1551.7% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21%. The 2021 estimates are for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 10.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.03% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares while 55.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.42%. There are 115 institutions holding the Ovid Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with BVF Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.46% of the shares, roughly 6.42 Million OVID shares worth $25.8 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

EcoR1 Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.97% or 6.08 Million shares worth $24.45 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1517953 shares estimated at $3.51 Million under it, the former controlled 2.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.76% of the shares, roughly 1.19 Million shares worth around $4.8 Million.