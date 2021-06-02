Is Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Stock Ready for a Higher Run in its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 1,172,403 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $34.33 changing hands around $0.1 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.46 Billion. JWN’s current price is a discount, trading about -35.3% off its 52-week high of $46.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.72, which suggests the last value was 65.86% up since then. When we look at Nordstrom, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.78 Million.

Analysts gave the Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended JWN as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Nordstrom, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.27.

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) trade information

Instantly JWN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $35.24 on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 2.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.1%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) is -0.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.21 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.49 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.91% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, JWN’s forecast low is $11 with $48 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +39.82% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -67.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nordstrom, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +28.06% over the past 6 months, a 126.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 37.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nordstrom, Inc. will rise +116.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 58.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.29 Billion. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Nordstrom, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending October 01, 2021 will be $3.35 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.86 Billion and $3.1 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 76.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -27.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Nordstrom, Inc. earnings to decrease by -238.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.52% per year.

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.78% of Nordstrom, Inc. shares while 56.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.4%. There are 534 institutions holding the Nordstrom, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.53% of the shares, roughly 11.88 Million JWN shares worth $449.98 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.71% or 10.58 Million shares worth $400.85 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. With 3126545 shares estimated at $97.58 Million under it, the former controlled 1.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held about 1.89% of the shares, roughly 2.99 Million shares worth around $113.21 Million.