Is NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the latest trading session, 3,056,941 NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.92. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.77 changing hands around $0.3 or 0.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $362.95 Million. NGL’s current price is a discount, trading about -168.59% off its 52-week high of $7.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.87, which suggests the last value was 32.49% up since then. When we look at NGL Energy Partners LP’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 908.94 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.24 Million.

Analysts gave the NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended NGL as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. NGL Energy Partners LP’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.6, meaning bulls need a downside of -6.14% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NGL’s forecast low is $2.25 with $3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +8.3% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -18.77% for it to hit the projected low.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NGL Energy Partners LP share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +6.47% over the past 6 months, a -734.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NGL Energy Partners LP will rise +97.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 52.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -29.4% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.87 Billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that NGL Energy Partners LP’s revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021 will be $1.5 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.68 Billion and $1.25 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 34.71%. The 2021 estimates are for NGL Energy Partners LP earnings to decrease by -107.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3% per year.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.76% of NGL Energy Partners LP shares while 40.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.88%. There are 112 institutions holding the NGL Energy Partners LP stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 15.42% of the shares, roughly 19.92 Million NGL shares worth $47.82 Million.

Alps Advisors Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.62% or 15.01 Million shares worth $36.03 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income. With 14756672 shares estimated at $35.27 Million under it, the former controlled 11.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income held about 9.61% of the shares, roughly 12.41 Million shares worth around $29.66 Million.