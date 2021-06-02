Is MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 3,449,198 MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $22.46 changed hands at $1.38 or 0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.83 Billion. MNSO’s last price was a discount, traded about -56.77% off its 52-week high of $35.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.98, which suggests the last value was 19.95% up since then. When we look at MINISO Group Holding Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 777.08 Million.

Analysts gave the MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MNSO as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. MINISO Group Holding Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) trade information

Instantly MNSO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $25.17 on Tuesday, May 25 added 10.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.15%, with the 5-day performance at -0.1% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) is -0.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.24 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for MINISO Group Holding Limited earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.32% per year.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of MINISO Group Holding Limited shares while 15.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.43%. There are 76 institutions holding the MINISO Group Holding Limited stock share, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.09% of the shares, roughly 6.93 Million MNSO shares worth $166.35 Million.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.42% or 5.43 Million shares worth $130.45 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Dividend Fd and Price (T.Rowe) New Asia Fund. With 2581900 shares estimated at $62.02 Million under it, the former controlled 1.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Asia Fund held about 0.35% of the shares, roughly 776.82 Thousand shares worth around $18.66 Million.