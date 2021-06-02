Is Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 3,569,188 Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $28.06 changing hands around $2.99 or 0.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.44 Billion. MDLA’s current price is a discount, trading about -72.06% off its 52-week high of $48.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.11, which suggests the last value was 17.64% up since then. When we look at Medallia, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 Million.

Analysts gave the Medallia, Inc. (MDLA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MDLA as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Medallia, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) trade information

Instantly MDLA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $29.07 on Wednesday, Jun 02 added 2.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.15%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) is -0.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.39 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 55.84% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MDLA’s forecast low is $34 with $59 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +110.26% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 21.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Medallia, Inc. (MDLA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Medallia, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -28.68% over the past 6 months, a -700% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.1%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Medallia, Inc. will drop -500%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -300% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.3% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Medallia, Inc. earnings to decrease by -21.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.87% of Medallia, Inc. shares while 94.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.63%. There are 284 institutions holding the Medallia, Inc. stock share, with SC US (TTGP) Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 28.27% of the shares, roughly 44.41 Million MDLA shares worth $1.48 Billion.

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.59% or 11.92 Million shares worth $396.04 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund and BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fd. With 3585620 shares estimated at $119.11 Million under it, the former controlled 2.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fd held about 2.27% of the shares, roughly 3.57 Million shares worth around $118.63 Million.