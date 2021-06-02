Is Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Ready for a Higher Run in its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 16,802,650 Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $23.81 changed hands at $0.51 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.54 Billion. LI’s last price was a discount, traded about -100.34% off its 52-week high of $47.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.31, which suggests the last value was 39.9% up since then. When we look at Li Auto Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 27.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.25 Million.

Analysts gave the Li Auto Inc. (LI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended LI as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Li Auto Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

Instantly LI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $24.52 on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 2.9% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.17%, with the 5-day performance at 0.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) is 0.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29.67 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.08 days.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Li Auto Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -39.69% over the past 6 months, a -40% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 22.5%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Li Auto Inc. will rise +100%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 107.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $671.82 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Li Auto Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $800.43 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $300.99 Million and $386.13 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 123.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 107.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Li Auto Inc. earnings to increase by 77.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.1% of Li Auto Inc. shares while 15.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.52%. There are 290 institutions holding the Li Auto Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.04% of the shares, roughly 14.8 Million LI shares worth $370.09 Million.

Coatue Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.76% or 12.79 Million shares worth $319.68 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. With 4470670 shares estimated at $111.77 Million under it, the former controlled 0.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF held about 0.21% of the shares, roughly 1.54 Million shares worth around $38.58 Million.