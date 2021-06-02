Is Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 8,729,297 Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.25. With the company’s per share price at $9.16 changed hands at $0.16 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.91 Billion. HL’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.06% off its 52-week high of $9.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.73, which suggests the last value was 70.2% up since then. When we look at Hecla Mining Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.17 Million.

Analysts gave the Hecla Mining Company (HL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended HL as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Hecla Mining Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) trade information

Instantly HL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $9.44- on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 2.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.41%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is 0.55% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.47 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.21, meaning bulls need a downside of -10.37% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HL’s forecast low is $7 with $11 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +20.09% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -23.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hecla Mining Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +91.39% over the past 6 months, a 375% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 27.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hecla Mining Company will rise +400%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 66.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $210.53 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Hecla Mining Company’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $203.4 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $149.29 Million and $199.7 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 41%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Hecla Mining Company earnings to increase by 83.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

HL Dividends

Hecla Mining Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 04 – August 09, 2021. The 0.5% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.5% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 0.31% per year.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.52% of Hecla Mining Company shares while 62.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.9%. There are 364 institutions holding the Hecla Mining Company stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.33% of the shares, roughly 49.99 Million HL shares worth $284.45 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.14% or 48.94 Million shares worth $278.47 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 26181956 shares estimated at $154.74 Million under it, the former controlled 4.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 3.91% of the shares, roughly 20.92 Million shares worth around $123.66 Million.