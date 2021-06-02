Is Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the latest trading session, 5,150,454 Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.85. With the company’s most recent per share price at $24.26 changing hands around $0.92 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $21.61 Billion. HAL’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.98% off its 52-week high of $24.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.6, which suggests the last value was 56.31% up since then. When we look at Halliburton Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.49 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.45 Million.

Analysts gave the Halliburton Company (HAL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended HAL as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Halliburton Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.22.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) trade information

Instantly HAL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $24.13 on Wednesday, Jun 02 added 0.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.27%, with the 5-day performance at 0.1% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) is 0.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.13 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.29, meaning bulls need a downside of -4% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HAL’s forecast low is $13 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +23.66% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -46.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Halliburton Company (HAL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Halliburton Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +32.92% over the past 6 months, a 50.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 34.5%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Halliburton Company will rise +340%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 136.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.73 Billion. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Halliburton Company’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $3.9 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $3.2 Billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Halliburton Company earnings to decrease by -158.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 52.3% per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

HAL Dividends

Halliburton Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 19 – July 23, 2021. The 0.8% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.18. It is important to note, however, that the 0.8% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.48% per year.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.31% of Halliburton Company shares while 79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.24%. There are 961 institutions holding the Halliburton Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 11.2% of the shares, roughly 99.6 Million HAL shares worth $2.14 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8% or 71.2 Million shares worth $1.53 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were American Balanced Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 28000000 shares estimated at $600.88 Million under it, the former controlled 3.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.65% of the shares, roughly 23.55 Million shares worth around $445.11 Million.