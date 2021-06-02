Is Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Stock Ready for a Higher Run in its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 2,591,101 Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.61 changing hands around $0.36 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.23 Billion. CRON’s current price is a discount, trading about -83.86% off its 52-week high of $15.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.91, which suggests the last value was 42.97% up since then. When we look at Cronos Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.91 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.02 Million.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) trade information

Instantly CRON is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $9.01- on Friday, May 28 added 3.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.25%, with the 5-day performance at 0.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) is 0.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.25 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.63, meaning bulls need a downside of -11.38% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CRON’s forecast low is $4.68 with $10.66 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +23.81% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -45.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Cronos Group Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 47.23% of Cronos Group Inc. shares while 16.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.51%. There are 316 institutions holding the Cronos Group Inc. stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.46% of the shares, roughly 9.14 Million CRON shares worth $86.44 Million.

Chescapmanager LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.38% or 8.84 Million shares worth $83.61 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 9137725 shares estimated at $86.44 Million under it, the former controlled 2.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.67% of the shares, roughly 2.48 Million shares worth around $25.68 Million.