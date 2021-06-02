Is Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 2,447,383 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $41.31 changed hands at $0.52 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $71.57 Billion. CPNG’s last price was a discount, traded about -67.03% off its 52-week high of $69. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.65, which suggests the last value was 25.8% up since then. When we look at Coupang, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.97 Million.

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.51% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CPNG’s forecast low is $37 with $62 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +50.08% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -10.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Coupang, Inc. earnings to increase by 26.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.51% of Coupang, Inc. shares while 83.9% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.06%. There are 225 institutions holding the Coupang, Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 36.47% of the shares, roughly 568.16 Million CPNG shares worth $28.04 Billion.

Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 18.03% or 280.9 Million shares worth $13.86 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Morgan Stanley Insight Fund. With 3081818 shares estimated at $152.09 Million under it, the former controlled 0.2% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Insight Fund held about 0.16% of the shares, roughly 2.56 Million shares worth around $126.18 Million.