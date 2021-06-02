Is Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Stock Ready for a Higher Run in its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 1,083,376 Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.32. With the company’s per share price at $7.69 changed hands at $0.01 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $652.01 Million. CGEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -158.78% off its 52-week high of $19.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.74, which suggests the last value was 12.35% up since then. When we look at Compugen Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 Million.

Analysts gave the Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CGEN as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Compugen Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) trade information

Instantly CGEN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $8.34- on Friday, May 28 added 7.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.37%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) is -0.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.79 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 176.85% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CGEN’s forecast low is $16 with $28 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +264.11% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 108.06% for it to hit the projected low.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Compugen Ltd. earnings to increase by 13.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.14% of Compugen Ltd. shares while 49.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.21%. There are 150 institutions holding the Compugen Ltd. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 17.24% of the shares, roughly 14.42 Million CGEN shares worth $123.89 Million.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.56% or 7.16 Million shares worth $61.53 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. With 8190390 shares estimated at $70.68 Million under it, the former controlled 9.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held about 5.75% of the shares, roughly 4.81 Million shares worth around $41.32 Million.