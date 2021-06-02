Is Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 8,241,504 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.37 changed hands at -$0.29 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.84 Billion. ACB’s last price was a discount, traded about -102.56% off its 52-week high of $18.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.71, which suggests the last value was 60.41% up since then. When we look at Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.65 Million.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Although ACB has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $9.95- on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 5.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.13%, with the 5-day performance at 0.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) is 0.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 35.95 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.14, meaning bulls need a downside of -23.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ACB’s forecast low is $4.96 with $12.7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +35.54% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -47.07% for it to hit the projected low.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Aurora Cannabis Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.14% of Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares while 15.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.49%. There are 358 institutions holding the Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.78% of the shares, roughly 5.51 Million ACB shares worth $51.28 Million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.76% or 5.46 Million shares worth $50.8 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 5456595 shares estimated at $50.8 Million under it, the former controlled 2.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.69% of the shares, roughly 1.37 Million shares worth around $15.27 Million.