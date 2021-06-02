Is Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Stock Ready for a Higher Run in its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 12,396,024 Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.51. With the company’s per share price at $2.34 changed hands at $0.6 or 0.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $28.39 Million. AEMD’s last price was a discount, traded about -59.4% off its 52-week high of $3.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.22, which suggests the last value was 47.86% up since then. When we look at Aethlon Medical, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 48.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 152.41 Million.

Analysts gave the Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AEMD as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Aethlon Medical, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) trade information

Instantly AEMD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 34.48%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.48- on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 5.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.05%, with the 5-day performance at 0.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) is 0.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 237.31 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 135.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AEMD’s forecast low is $5 with $6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +156.41% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 113.68% for it to hit the projected low.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aethlon Medical, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +28.57% over the past 6 months, a 62.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aethlon Medical, Inc. will rise +28.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 50.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $360Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Aethlon Medical, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021 will be $120Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $207Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 73.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Aethlon Medical, Inc. earnings to increase by 63.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.99% of Aethlon Medical, Inc. shares while 8.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.58%. There are 25 institutions holding the Aethlon Medical, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.52% of the shares, roughly 306.3 Thousand AEMD shares worth $621.79 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.41% or 171.18 Thousand shares worth $347.5 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 171182 shares estimated at $422.82 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.45% of the shares, roughly 55.02 Thousand shares worth around $111.69 Thousand.