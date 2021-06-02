Is ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 3,295,611 ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.33. With the company’s per share price at $1.75 changed hands at $0 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $224.33 Million. ADMA’s last price was a discount, traded about -140% off its 52-week high of $4.2. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.45, which suggests the last value was 17.14% up since then. When we look at ADMA Biologics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.15 Million.

Analysts gave the ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ADMA as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ADMA Biologics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) trade information

Although ADMA has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.79 on Friday, May 28 added 2.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.1%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) is -0.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.04 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, meaning bulls need an upside of 357.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ADMA’s forecast low is $6 with $10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +471.43% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 242.86% for it to hit the projected low.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ADMA Biologics, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -7.89% over the past 6 months, a 35.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ADMA Biologics, Inc. will rise +34.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 26.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 77% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $17.13 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that ADMA Biologics, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $18.98 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.79 Million and $9.96 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 120%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 90.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.6%. The 2021 estimates are for ADMA Biologics, Inc. earnings to increase by 1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.98% of ADMA Biologics, Inc. shares while 41.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.72%. There are 135 institutions holding the ADMA Biologics, Inc. stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 12.94% of the shares, roughly 16.58 Million ADMA shares worth $29.19 Million.

Nuveen Asset Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.27% or 6.76 Million shares worth $11.9 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2363570 shares estimated at $4.61 Million under it, the former controlled 1.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.2% of the shares, roughly 1.54 Million shares worth around $2.71 Million.