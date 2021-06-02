iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 2,385,292 iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.47. With the company’s most recent per share price at $62.87 changing hands around -$13.38 or -0.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.87 Billion. IRTC’s current price is a discount, trading about -355.21% off its 52-week high of $286.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $59.64, which suggests the last value was 5.14% up since then. When we look at iRhythm Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 416.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 685.58 Million.

Analysts gave the iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended IRTC as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. iRhythm Technologies, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.94.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) trade information

Although IRTC has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -17.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $78.00 on Friday, May 28 added 17.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.73%, with the 5-day performance at -0.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) is -0.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.25 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $90.6, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.11% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IRTC’s forecast low is $78 with $115 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +82.92% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 24.07% for it to hit the projected low.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the iRhythm Technologies, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -67.4% over the past 6 months, a -115.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.3%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will drop -25.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -347.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $72.69 Million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that iRhythm Technologies, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $75.51 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $50.88 Million and $62.33 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 42.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.9%. The 2021 estimates are for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. earnings to increase by 26.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.16% of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. shares while 109.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 111.26%. There are 317 institutions holding the iRhythm Technologies, Inc. stock share, with Sands Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.4% of the shares, roughly 3.05 Million IRTC shares worth $423.18 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.33% or 2.73 Million shares worth $379.66 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund. With 1446065 shares estimated at $200.8 Million under it, the former controlled 4.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund held about 3.47% of the shares, roughly 1.02 Million shares worth around $141.32 Million.