iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 4,731,778 iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.27 changing hands around -$0.51 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.32 Billion. IQ’s current price is a discount, trading about -103.01% off its 52-week high of $28.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.14, which suggests the last value was 14.93% up since then. When we look at iQIYI, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.04 Million.

Analysts gave the iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended IQ as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. iQIYI, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.34.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) trade information

Although IQ has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $14.91 on Wednesday, Jun 02 added 4.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.18%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) is -0.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37.93 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.8 days.

iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the iQIYI, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -32.85% over the past 6 months, a 38.1% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.9%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for iQIYI, Inc. will drop -17.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.16 Billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that iQIYI, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $1.27 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.1 Billion and $1.11 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.5%. The 2021 estimates are for iQIYI, Inc. earnings to increase by 32.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.75% per year.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.3% of iQIYI, Inc. shares while 80.6% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.84%. There are 381 institutions holding the iQIYI, Inc. stock share, with Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.21% of the shares, roughly 38.65 Million IQ shares worth $642.34 Million.

Credit Suisse AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.88% or 26.03 Million shares worth $432.68 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 3376673 shares estimated at $73.78 Million under it, the former controlled 0.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.89% of the shares, roughly 3.37 Million shares worth around $73.58 Million.