Investing in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Stock. VVPR Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 1,823,803 VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.15 changing hands around $0.02 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $120.95 Million. VVPR’s current price is a discount, trading about -240.28% off its 52-week high of $24.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.95, which suggests the last value was 86.71% up since then. When we look at VivoPower International PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 120.72 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 358.79 Million.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) trade information

Instantly VVPR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $8.70- on Wednesday, Jun 02 added 17.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.23%, with the 5-day performance at 0.1% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) is -0.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 87.36 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.24 days.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -49.2%. The 2021 estimates are for VivoPower International PLC earnings to decrease by -252.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.75% of VivoPower International PLC shares while 3.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.86%. There are 18 institutions holding the VivoPower International PLC stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.04% of the shares, roughly 276.8 Thousand VVPR shares worth $2.57 Million.

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.41% or 55.87 Thousand shares worth $518.46 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and ETF Series Solutions-AI Powered International Equity ETF. With 8836 shares estimated at $85.44 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-AI Powered International Equity ETF held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 1.48 Thousand shares worth around $14.93 Thousand.