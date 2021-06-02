Investing in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) Stock. LCTX Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 6,625,741 Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.9. With the company’s per share price at $3 changed hands at $0.63 or 0.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $486.42 Million. LCTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.33% off its 52-week high of $3.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.73, which suggests the last value was 75.67% up since then. When we look at Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 421.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 Million.

Analysts gave the Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LCTX as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LCTX’s forecast low is $4 with $7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +133.33% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 33.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $510Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $520Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $386Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 32.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to decrease by -71%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.61% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 37.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.97%. There are 113 institutions holding the Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Broadwood Capital, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 20.97% of the shares, roughly 34.01 Million LCTX shares worth $79.91 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.43% or 5.56 Million shares worth $13.07 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3474464 shares estimated at $6.12 Million under it, the former controlled 2.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.53% of the shares, roughly 2.48 Million shares worth around $4.36 Million.