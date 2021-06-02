Investing in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) Stock. FLDM Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1,376,889 Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s per share price at $5.27 changed hands at -$0.53 or -0.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $395.05 Million. FLDM’s last price was a discount, traded about -136.24% off its 52-week high of $12.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.33, which suggests the last value was 36.81% up since then. When we look at Fluidigm Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 949.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.47 Million.

Analysts gave the Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended FLDM as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Fluidigm Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) trade information

Although FLDM has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $5.96- on Wednesday, May 26 added 11.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.12%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) is 0.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.55 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FLDM’s forecast low is $7 with $12 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +127.7% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 32.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fluidigm Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -13.89% over the past 6 months, a -13.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 20.5%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fluidigm Corporation will drop -11.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -112.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Fluidigm Corporation earnings to increase by 24.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -8.06% per year.

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.27% of Fluidigm Corporation shares while 94.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.4%. There are 189 institutions holding the Fluidigm Corporation stock share, with Indaba Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.93% of the shares, roughly 7.45 Million FLDM shares worth $33.66 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.34% or 6.25 Million shares worth $28.26 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Needham Small Cap Growth Fund. With 4239432 shares estimated at $19.16 Million under it, the former controlled 5.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Needham Small Cap Growth Fund held about 3.14% of the shares, roughly 2.35 Million shares worth around $10.63 Million.