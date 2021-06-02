Investing in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) Stock. AXAS Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1,329,948 Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.52. With the company’s per share price at $3.04 changed hands at $0.49 or 0.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $25.6 Million. AXAS’s last price was a discount, traded about -196.05% off its 52-week high of $9. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.41, which suggests the last value was 53.62% up since then. When we look at Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 433.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 355.26 Million.

Analysts gave the Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AXAS as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) trade information

Instantly AXAS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.19- on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 4.7% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.33%, with the 5-day performance at 0.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) is 0.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 816.65 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.32% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AXAS’s forecast low is $3 with $3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1.32% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -1.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Abraxas Petroleum Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +17.37% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation will rise +100%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 102.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -66.7% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.73 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021 will be $18.4 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $28.28 Million and $22Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -55%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -16.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2%. The 2021 estimates are for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation earnings to decrease by -181.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2% per year.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.47% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares while 13.4% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.74%. There are 34 institutions holding the Abraxas Petroleum Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.46% of the shares, roughly 291.49 Thousand AXAS shares worth $915.28 Thousand.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2% or 168.46 Thousand shares worth $528.96 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 142198 shares estimated at $325.63 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.67% of the shares, roughly 140.84 Thousand shares worth around $322.53 Thousand.