Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch INSE stock in 2021

In the last trading session, 1,023,502 Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.43. With the company’s per share price at $12.07 changed hands at $0.61 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $280.25 Million. INSE’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.23% off its 52-week high of $12.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.38, which suggests the last value was 80.28% up since then. When we look at Inspired Entertainment, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 216.33 Million.

Analysts gave the Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended INSE as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Inspired Entertainment, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.78.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) trade information

Instantly INSE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $12.58 on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 4.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.83%, with the 5-day performance at 0.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) is 0.46% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 180.6 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.42% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INSE’s forecast low is $13 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +148.55% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Inspired Entertainment, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +87.13% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will rise +28.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1700% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -10.5% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $31.15 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Inspired Entertainment, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $66.06 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $15.6 Million and $40.32 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 99.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 63.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. earnings to increase by 23%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.9% of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. shares while 77.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.07%. There are 52 institutions holding the Inspired Entertainment, Inc. stock share, with Vitruvian Partners, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 27.86% of the shares, roughly 6.47 Million INSE shares worth $60.08 Million.

Macquarie Group Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.02% or 3.02 Million shares worth $28.09 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Jacob Internet Fund and Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd. With 355841 shares estimated at $3.31 Million under it, the former controlled 1.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd held about 1.52% of the shares, roughly 353.22 Thousand shares worth around $3.28 Million.