Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1,380,802 Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.38. With the company’s per share price at $13.34 changed hands at $0.07 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.36 Billion. HRTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -67.92% off its 52-week high of $22.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.52, which suggests the last value was 6.15% up since then. When we look at Heron Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.6 Million.

Analysts gave the Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended HRTX as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Heron Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.55.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) trade information

Instantly HRTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.53%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $15.00 on Tuesday, May 25 added 11.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.37%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) is -0.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.18 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33, meaning bulls need an upside of 147.38% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HRTX’s forecast low is $22 with $70 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +424.74% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 64.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Heron Therapeutics, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -25.85% over the past 6 months, a 12% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will rise +9.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 15.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 60.7% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.2%. The 2021 estimates are for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 47.5% per year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.14% of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 92.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.23%. There are 282 institutions holding the Heron Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Franklin Resources, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 12.42% of the shares, roughly 12.65 Million HRTX shares worth $205.04 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.34% or 8.49 Million shares worth $137.64 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 3037983 shares estimated at $49.25 Million under it, the former controlled 2.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 2.85% of the shares, roughly 2.9 Million shares worth around $47.03 Million.