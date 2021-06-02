Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) surprises bull, looks strong going forward

In the last trading session, 1,706,664 Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s per share price at $1.7 changed hands at $0 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $129.58 Million. HEPA’s last price was a discount, traded about -184.12% off its 52-week high of $4.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.45, which suggests the last value was 14.71% up since then. When we look at Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.55 Million.

Analysts gave the Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HEPA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended HEPA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) trade information

Although HEPA has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.78 on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 4.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.22%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) is -0.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.24 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 223.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HEPA’s forecast low is $5 with $6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +252.94% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 194.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HEPA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 64.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to increase by 65.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.14% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 23.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.75%. There are 53 institutions holding the Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.37% of the shares, roughly 3.33 Million HEPA shares worth $6.13 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.25% or 1.72 Million shares worth $3.16 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 1373400 shares estimated at $3.01 Million under it, the former controlled 1.8% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.53% of the shares, roughly 406.45 Thousand shares worth around $747.87 Thousand.