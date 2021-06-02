Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch HNRG stock in 2021

In the last trading session, 1,685,545 Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s per share price at $2.97 changed hands at $0.55 or 0.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $74.08 Million. HNRG’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.01% off its 52-week high of $3. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.6, which suggests the last value was 79.8% up since then. When we look at Hallador Energy Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 281.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 276.59 Million.

Analysts gave the Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended HNRG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Hallador Energy Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.06.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) trade information

Instantly HNRG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.00- on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 1% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.02%, with the 5-day performance at 0.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) is 0.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 346.26 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.68% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HNRG’s forecast low is $4 with $4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +34.68% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 34.68% for it to hit the projected low.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hallador Energy Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +175% over the past 6 months, a 165% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 49.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hallador Energy Company will rise +500%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -16.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -8.4% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $59.4 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Hallador Energy Company’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $59.4 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $52.08 Million and $65.13 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -8.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Hallador Energy Company earnings to increase by 89.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.97% of Hallador Energy Company shares while 30.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.67%. There are 47 institutions holding the Hallador Energy Company stock share, with Lubar & Co., Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.11% of the shares, roughly 2.79 Million HNRG shares worth $4.1 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.77% or 1.15 Million shares worth $2.16 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Aegis Value, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 525268 shares estimated at $982.25 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.36% of the shares, roughly 415.42 Thousand shares worth around $610.66 Thousand.