GDRX Stock Forecast 2021: GoodRx Holdings, Inc. Remains Hot with 36% Upside

In the last trading session, 1,210,409 GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $37.46 changed hands at $0.35 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.72 Billion. GDRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -71.44% off its 52-week high of $64.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.66, which suggests the last value was 28.83% up since then. When we look at GoodRx Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.71 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.47 Million.

Analysts gave the GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended GDRX as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. GoodRx Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) trade information

Instantly GDRX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $39.33 on Friday, May 28 added 4.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.07%, with the 5-day performance at 0.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) is -0.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.46 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.16% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GDRX’s forecast low is $27 with $56 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +49.49% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -27.92% for it to hit the projected low.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. earnings to decrease by -720.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 33.23% per year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.79% of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. shares while 68.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.25%. There are 238 institutions holding the GoodRx Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.53% of the shares, roughly 4.54 Million GDRX shares worth $177.25 Million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.12% or 3.56 Million shares worth $138.93 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1311248 shares estimated at $51.16 Million under it, the former controlled 1.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.69% of the shares, roughly 1.18 Million shares worth around $47.42 Million.