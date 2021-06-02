Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1,130,531 Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.86 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $45.98 Million. BHAT’s last price was a discount, traded about -155.81% off its 52-week high of $2.2. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.722, which suggests the last value was 16.05% up since then. When we look at Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 896.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.38 Million.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) trade information

Instantly BHAT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.87 on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 1.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.03%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) is -0.26% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.31 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.55 days.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. earnings to decrease by -19.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 44.27% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. shares while 7.6% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.64%. There are 9 institutions holding the Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.41% of the shares, roughly 665.59 Thousand BHAT shares worth $905.21 Thousand.

Two Sigma Advisers, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 71.8 Thousand shares worth $97.65 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.