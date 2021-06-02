Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $14 per Share

In the last trading session, 1,470,746 Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.21 changed hands at -$0.85 or -0.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $152.19 Million. ETON’s last price was a discount, traded about -65.86% off its 52-week high of $10.3. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.8, which suggests the last value was 22.71% up since then. When we look at Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 282.74 Million.

Analysts gave the Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ETON as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) trade information

Although ETON has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $8.85- on Tuesday, May 25 added 29.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.24%, with the 5-day performance at -0.3% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) is -0.28% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.54 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 101.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ETON’s forecast low is $11 with $14 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +125.44% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 77.13% for it to hit the projected low.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -21.89% over the past 6 months, a 121.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will rise +43.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 125.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 100771.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.19 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $10.97 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $20Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20850%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to decrease by -29.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.78% of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 34.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.8%. There are 72 institutions holding the Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Opaleye Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 16.48% of the shares, roughly 4.04 Million ETON shares worth $29.57 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.43% or 1.09 Million shares worth $7.95 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 415148 shares estimated at $3.38 Million under it, the former controlled 1.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.43% of the shares, roughly 349.67 Thousand shares worth around $2.56 Million.