Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2,281,867 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.15. With the company’s per share price at $139.44 changed hands at -$3.61 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.92 Billion. ENPH’s last price was a discount, traded about -64.26% off its 52-week high of $229.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $37.81, which suggests the last value was 72.88% up since then. When we look at Enphase Energy, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.51 Million.

Analysts gave the Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended ENPH as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Enphase Energy, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.43.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) trade information

Although ENPH has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $146.7 on Friday, May 28 added 4.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.21%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is 0% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.67 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $191.8, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ENPH’s forecast low is $135 with $225 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +61.36% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -3.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Enphase Energy, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -0.8% over the past 6 months, a 45.99% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Enphase Energy, Inc. will rise +152.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 63.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 69.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 21 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $311.62 Million. 20 analysts are of the opinion that Enphase Energy, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $339.41 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $125.54 Million and $169.08 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 148.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 100.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Enphase Energy, Inc. earnings to decrease by -22.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 41.67% per year.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.26% of Enphase Energy, Inc. shares while 69.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.49%. There are 900 institutions holding the Enphase Energy, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.89% of the shares, roughly 13.42 Million ENPH shares worth $2.18 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.63% or 13.06 Million shares worth $2.12 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 3207546 shares estimated at $562.83 Million under it, the former controlled 2.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.99% of the shares, roughly 2.7 Million shares worth around $472.98 Million.