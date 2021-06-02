Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $20 per Share

In the last trading session, 1,788,269 Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.23. With the company’s per share price at $8.11 changed hands at -$0.09 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $929.31 Million. DVAX’s last price was a discount, traded about -53.39% off its 52-week high of $12.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.58, which suggests the last value was 55.86% up since then. When we look at Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.95 Million.

Analysts gave the Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended DVAX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) trade information

Although DVAX has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.1%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $8.49- on Friday, May 28 added 4.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.82%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) is -0.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.34 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 130.21% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DVAX’s forecast low is $16 with $20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +146.61% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 97.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dynavax Technologies Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +69.31% over the past 6 months, a 203.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Dynavax Technologies Corporation will rise +90.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -400% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 626.4% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Dynavax Technologies Corporation earnings to increase by 65.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.39% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares while 74.2% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.49%. There are 225 institutions holding the Dynavax Technologies Corporation stock share, with Federated Hermes, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 11% of the shares, roughly 12.6 Million DVAX shares worth $123.9 Million.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.51% or 10.9 Million shares worth $107.11 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. With 6365371 shares estimated at $40.17 Million under it, the former controlled 5.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held about 5.29% of the shares, roughly 6.07 Million shares worth around $38.27 Million.