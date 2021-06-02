DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2,274,983 DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.87 changed hands at -$0.03 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.55 Billion. DOYU’s last price was a discount, traded about -160.99% off its 52-week high of $20.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.12, which suggests the last value was 9.53% up since then. When we look at DouYu International Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.7 Million.

Analysts gave the DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended DOYU as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. DouYu International Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) trade information

Although DOYU has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $8.19- on Friday, May 28 added 3.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.29%, with the 5-day performance at 0.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) is -0.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.38 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.1 days.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DouYu International Holdings Limited share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -43.66% over the past 6 months, a -176.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 28.1%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DouYu International Holdings Limited will drop -131.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -150% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $368.32 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that DouYu International Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $411.47 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $371.25 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for DouYu International Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -133.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 36.31% per year.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.72% of DouYu International Holdings Limited shares while 31.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.96%. There are 224 institutions holding the DouYu International Holdings Limited stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.62% of the shares, roughly 11.74 Million DOYU shares worth $122.19 Million.

FIL LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.76% or 8.96 Million shares worth $93.3 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. With 2348274 shares estimated at $24.45 Million under it, the former controlled 0.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund held about 0.51% of the shares, roughly 1.65 Million shares worth around $17.17 Million.