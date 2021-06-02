Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch DFFN stock in 2021

In the latest trading session, 1,278,014 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.73 changing hands around $0.03 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $74.53 Million. DFFN’s current price is a discount, trading about -153.43% off its 52-week high of $1.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.6, which suggests the last value was 17.81% up since then. When we look at Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 721.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.41 Million.

Analysts gave the Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended DFFN as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) trade information

Instantly DFFN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.748 on Wednesday, Jun 02 added 1.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.07%, with the 5-day performance at 0.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) is -0.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.8 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2, meaning bulls need an upside of 173.97% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DFFN’s forecast low is $2 with $2 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +173.97% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 173.97% for it to hit the projected low.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 62.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 83%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.13% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 6.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.6%. There are 23 institutions holding the Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.78% of the shares, roughly 2.83 Million DFFN shares worth $2.25 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.81% or 830.47 Thousand shares worth $660.22 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 357650 shares estimated at $284.33 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.33% of the shares, roughly 332.7 Thousand shares worth around $382.6 Thousand.