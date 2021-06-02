Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1,266,190 Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.62. With the company’s per share price at $17.75 changed hands at $0.26 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.29 Billion. DBI’s last price was a discount, traded about -15.38% off its 52-week high of $20.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.31, which suggests the last value was 75.72% up since then. When we look at Designer Brands Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 Million.

Analysts gave the Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended DBI as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Designer Brands Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) trade information

Instantly DBI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $19.49 on Wednesday, May 26 added 8.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.32%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) is 0% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.58 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DBI’s forecast low is $18 with $24 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +35.21% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Designer Brands Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +114.11% over the past 6 months, a 116.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 37.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Designer Brands Inc. will rise +106.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 276.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.9% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -45%. The 2021 estimates are for Designer Brands Inc. earnings to decrease by -634.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.68% per year.

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.97% of Designer Brands Inc. shares while 92.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.93%. There are 300 institutions holding the Designer Brands Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 16.26% of the shares, roughly 10.54 Million DBI shares worth $183.32 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.85% or 6.38 Million shares worth $110.98 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Advisors Inner Circle Fund-ICM Small Company Portfolio. With 3919979 shares estimated at $68.21 Million under it, the former controlled 6.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund-ICM Small Company Portfolio held about 3.12% of the shares, roughly 2.02 Million shares worth around $24.79 Million.