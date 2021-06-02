Could PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session, 1,531,594 PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.58. With the company’s most recent per share price at $32.35 changing hands around $3.27 or 0.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $740.34 Million. PETS’s current price is a discount, trading about -76.2% off its 52-week high of $57. The share price had its 52-week low at $27.1, which suggests the last value was 16.23% up since then. When we look at PetMed Express, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 392.73 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 468.82 Million.

Analysts gave the PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PETS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. PetMed Express, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.37.

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) trade information

Instantly PETS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $30.69 on Wednesday, Jun 02 added 0.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.05%, with the 5-day performance at 0.1% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) is 0.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.81 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.5, meaning bulls need a downside of -2.63% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PETS’s forecast low is $24 with $39 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +20.56% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -25.81% for it to hit the projected low.

PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PetMed Express, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -4.34% over the past 6 months. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PetMed Express, Inc. will drop -5.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $87.12 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that PetMed Express, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $79.13 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $87.93 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.4%. The 2021 estimates are for PetMed Express, Inc. earnings to increase by 18%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.04% per year.

PETS Dividends

PetMed Express, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 19 – July 23, 2021. The 4.13% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.2. It is important to note, however, that the 4.13% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.53% per year.

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.38% of PetMed Express, Inc. shares while 84.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.97%. There are 296 institutions holding the PetMed Express, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 15.87% of the shares, roughly 3.22 Million PETS shares worth $113.17 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.04% or 1.43 Million shares worth $50.16 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF. With 1357162 shares estimated at $47.74 Million under it, the former controlled 6.7% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF held about 5.93% of the shares, roughly 1.2 Million shares worth around $35.36 Million.