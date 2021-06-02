Could Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session, 61,456,683 Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.43 changing hands around $0.24 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $31.16 Billion. NOK’s current price is a discount, trading about -80.29% off its 52-week high of $9.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.21, which suggests the last value was 40.88% up since then. When we look at Nokia Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 40.73 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 40.18 Million.

Analysts gave the Nokia Corporation (NOK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended NOK as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Nokia Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) trade information

Instantly NOK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.41- on Wednesday, Jun 02 added 0.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.37%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) is 0.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 33.28 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.47, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.74% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NOK’s forecast low is $3.51 with $7.45 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +37.2% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -35.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nokia Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +25.67% over the past 6 months, a -3.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.1%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nokia Corporation will drop -28.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -16.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.7% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Nokia Corporation earnings to decrease by -3.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.53% per year.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Nokia Corporation shares while 6.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.53%. There are 576 institutions holding the Nokia Corporation stock share, with Optiver Holding B.v. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.56% of the shares, roughly 31.9 Million NOK shares worth $126.34 Million.

Susquehanna International Securities Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.55% or 31.39 Million shares worth $124.29 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and First Trust Indxx NextG ETF. With 8173210 shares estimated at $32.37 Million under it, the former controlled 0.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust Indxx NextG ETF held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 3.13 Million shares worth around $14.64 Million.