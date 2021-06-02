Could Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1,227,330 Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.71 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $38.19 Million. KIQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -108.45% off its 52-week high of $1.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.45, which suggests the last value was 36.62% up since then. When we look at Kelso Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 767.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.56 Million.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ) trade information

Instantly KIQ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.72 on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 1.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.3%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ) is -0.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.61 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.3, meaning bulls need an upside of 223.94% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KIQ’s forecast low is $2.3 with $2.3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +223.94% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 223.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Kelso Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.86% of Kelso Technologies Inc. shares while 4.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.5%. There are 12 institutions holding the Kelso Technologies Inc. stock share, with CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.13% of the shares, roughly 1.15 Million KIQ shares worth $1.35 Million.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.77% or 961.3 Thousand shares worth $1.12 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.