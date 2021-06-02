Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 18,129,536 Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $33.72 changing hands around $13.48 or 0.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.62 Billion. CNST’s current price is a discount, trading about -21.12% off its 52-week high of $40.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $17, which suggests the last value was 49.58% up since then. When we look at Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 551.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 440.47 Million.

Analysts gave the Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CNST as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.89.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) trade information

Instantly CNST is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 66.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $33.77 on Wednesday, Jun 02 added 0.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.17%, with the 5-day performance at 0.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) is 0.56% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.65 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $46.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.72% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CNST’s forecast low is $24 with $75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +122.42% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -28.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to decrease by -37.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.53% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 109.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 110.9%. There are 200 institutions holding the Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.19% of the shares, roughly 4.4 Million CNST shares worth $103.01 Million.

VR Adviser, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.38% or 4.02 Million shares worth $93.95 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund. With 1636752 shares estimated at $38.28 Million under it, the former controlled 3.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund held about 2.62% of the shares, roughly 1.25 Million shares worth around $41.33 Million.