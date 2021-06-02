Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1,105,975 Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $12.93 changed hands at -$0.51 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5Billion. COMP’s last price was a discount, traded about -71% off its 52-week high of $22.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.79, which suggests the last value was 1.08% up since then. When we look at Compass, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 822.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.4 Million.

Analysts gave the Compass, Inc. (COMP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended COMP as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Compass, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 71.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, COMP’s forecast low is $17 with $29 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +124.28% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 31.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Compass, Inc. (COMP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Compass, Inc. earnings to increase by 30.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.