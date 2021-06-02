Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $¥173.60 per Share – Marketing Sentinel

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $¥173.60 per Share

In the last trading session, 1,264,791 Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $16.98 changed hands at $0.78 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.2 Billion. CD’s last price was a discount, traded about -61.78% off its 52-week high of $27.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.66, which suggests the last value was 25.44% up since then. When we look at Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 Million.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Analysts gave the Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CD as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) trade information

Instantly CD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $17.18 on Friday, May 28 added 1.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.29%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) is 0.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.33 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.37 days.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Chindata Group Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -88.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares while 24.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.64%. There are 72 institutions holding the Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.14% of the shares, roughly 7.21 Million CD shares worth $119.2 Million.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.16% or 5.5 Million shares worth $90.92 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Smallcap World Fund and Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd. With 3693029 shares estimated at $88.48 Million under it, the former controlled 2.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd held about 1.1% of the shares, roughly 1.91 Million shares worth around $31.56 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.

Add them to your watchlist before they take off!

Get the Top 5 Stocks Now!

Sponsored

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.