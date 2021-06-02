CDE Stock: More Upside for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)?

In the latest trading session, 2,435,726 Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.86. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.47 changing hands around -$0.32 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.7 Billion. CDE’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.34% off its 52-week high of $12.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.33, which suggests the last value was 58.64% up since then. When we look at Coeur Mining, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.51 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.01 Million.

Analysts gave the Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended CDE as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Coeur Mining, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Although CDE has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $10.88 on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 5.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of 0%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) is 0.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.99 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.94, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.49% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CDE’s forecast low is $10 with $14 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +33.72% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -4.49% for it to hit the projected low.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Coeur Mining, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +51.12% over the past 6 months, a 45.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Coeur Mining, Inc. will rise +1000%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -31.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $215.7 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Coeur Mining, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $229.83 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $152.14 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 41.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Coeur Mining, Inc. earnings to increase by 106.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.48% of Coeur Mining, Inc. shares while 73.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.94%. There are 316 institutions holding the Coeur Mining, Inc. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.65% of the shares, roughly 23.5 Million CDE shares worth $212.22 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.35% or 22.76 Million shares worth $205.51 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 11915966 shares estimated at $96.28 Million under it, the former controlled 4.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 4.2% of the shares, roughly 10.22 Million shares worth around $82.6 Million.