CARV Stock: More Upside for Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)?

In the latest trading session, 986,638 Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.1. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.79 changing hands around $0.65 or 0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $32.33 Million. CARV’s current price is a discount, trading about -134.63% off its 52-week high of $22.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.63, which suggests the last value was 83.35% up since then. When we look at Carver Bancorp, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 325.83 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 264.25 Million.

Analysts gave the Carver Bancorp, Inc. (CARV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CARV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Carver Bancorp, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) trade information

Instantly CARV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.1%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $9.87- on Wednesday, Jun 02 added 1.6% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.5%, with the 5-day performance at 0.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) is 0.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 103.84 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $300, meaning bulls need an upside of 2964.35% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CARV’s forecast low is $300 with $300 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +2964.35% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 2964.35% for it to hit the projected low.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (CARV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Carver Bancorp, Inc. earnings to increase by 8.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 81.75% of Carver Bancorp, Inc. shares while 15.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.36%. There are 20 institutions holding the Carver Bancorp, Inc. stock share, with Wells Fargo & Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.15% of the shares, roughly 157.81 Thousand CARV shares worth $1.43 Million.

Bank of America Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.81% or 147.23 Thousand shares worth $1.34 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 146500 shares estimated at $1.33 Million under it, the former controlled 4.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.14% of the shares, roughly 35.02 Thousand shares worth around $227.31 Thousand.