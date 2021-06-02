Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 16,102,028 Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.33. With the company’s most recent per share price at $30.97 changing hands around $0.82 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $36.99 Billion. CCL’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.42% off its 52-week high of $31.1. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.11, which suggests the last value was 60.9% up since then. When we look at Carnival Corporation & plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 30.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 34.3 Million.

Analysts gave the Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 5 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended CCL as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 3 rated the stock as Underweight. Carnival Corporation & plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.6.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Instantly CCL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $31.10 on Wednesday, Jun 02 added 0.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.43%, with the 5-day performance at 0.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) is 0.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 63.33 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.8, meaning bulls need a downside of -10.24% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CCL’s forecast low is $14.7 with $41 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +32.39% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -52.53% for it to hit the projected low.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Carnival Corporation & plc share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +39.71% over the past 6 months, a 26.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 34.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Carnival Corporation & plc will rise +51.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 45.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -33.2% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $203.44 Million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Carnival Corporation & plc’s revenue for the quarter ending August 01, 2021 will be $1.12 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $391.27 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -48%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -51%. The 2021 estimates are for Carnival Corporation & plc earnings to decrease by -405.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.06% of Carnival Corporation & plc shares while 53.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.01%. There are 1063 institutions holding the Carnival Corporation & plc stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.66% of the shares, roughly 84.33 Million CCL shares worth $2.24 Billion.

Public Investment Fund holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.22% or 50.83 Million shares worth $1.35 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 15653429 shares estimated at $339.05 Million under it, the former controlled 1.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.53% of the shares, roughly 14.89 Million shares worth around $322.58 Million.