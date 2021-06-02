Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1,205,885 Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.46 changed hands at -$0.29 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $796.91 Million. CANG’s last price was a discount, traded about -258.97% off its 52-week high of $19.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.2, which suggests the last value was 23.08% up since then. When we look at Cango Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 671.74 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 721.04 Million.

Analysts gave the Cango Inc. (CANG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CANG as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cango Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) trade information

Although CANG has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.19- on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 11.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.22%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) is -0.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 903.53 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.8, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.54% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CANG’s forecast low is $6.8 with $6.8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +24.54% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 24.54% for it to hit the projected low.

Cango Inc. (CANG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cango Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -33.59% over the past 6 months, a -86.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cango Inc. will rise +1100%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 66.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 143.6% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Cango Inc. earnings to increase by 760.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.11% per year.

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Cango Inc. shares while 32.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.26%. There are 45 institutions holding the Cango Inc. stock share, with Warburg Pincus LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 24.63% of the shares, roughly 26.72 Million CANG shares worth $224.41 Million.

Primavera Capital Management Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.75% or 5.15 Million shares worth $43.3 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.