CALA Stock: More Upside for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)?

In the latest trading session, 1,190,243 Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.56 changing hands around $0.16 or 0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $191.41 Million. CALA’s current price is a discount, trading about -141.6% off its 52-week high of $6.185. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.87, which suggests the last value was 26.95% up since then. When we look at Calithera Biosciences, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 937.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 939.16 Million.

Analysts gave the Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CALA as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Calithera Biosciences, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.31% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CALA’s forecast low is $2 with $10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +290.63% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -21.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. earnings to increase by 31%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.71% of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. shares while 74.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.21%. There are 150 institutions holding the Calithera Biosciences, Inc. stock share, with Primecap Management Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 13.96% of the shares, roughly 10.33 Million CALA shares worth $25.01 Million.

Federated Hermes, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9% or 6.67 Million shares worth $16.14 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. With 7066700 shares estimated at $17.1 Million under it, the former controlled 9.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held about 5.35% of the shares, roughly 3.96 Million shares worth around $11.37 Million.