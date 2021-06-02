Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 4,459,299 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.13. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.83 changing hands around $0.37 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.75 Billion. COG’s current price is a discount, trading about -34.7% off its 52-week high of $22.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.76, which suggests the last value was 6.36% up since then. When we look at Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 25.82 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.02 Million.

Analysts gave the Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended COG as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.3.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) trade information

Instantly COG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $16.84 on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 0.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.03%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) is 0.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.25 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.52 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.14, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.61% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, COG’s forecast low is $17.5 with $27 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +60.43% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 3.98% for it to hit the projected low.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -7.37% over the past 6 months, a 168.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation will rise +500%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 300% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $445.7 Million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $481.43 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $303.35 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 46.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation earnings to decrease by -69.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.83% per year.

COG Dividends

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 28 – August 02, 2021. The 2.67% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.44. It is important to note, however, that the 2.67% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.26% per year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.06% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares while 98.7% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.78%. There are 733 institutions holding the Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 11.37% of the shares, roughly 45.42 Million COG shares worth $852.98 Million.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.79% or 43.08 Million shares worth $809Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 15347284 shares estimated at $288.22 Million under it, the former controlled 3.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.83% of the shares, roughly 11.3 Million shares worth around $184.04 Million.