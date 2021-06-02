Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1,672,897 Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $47.83 changed hands at $0.11 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.83 Billion. BMBL’s last price was a discount, traded about -77.29% off its 52-week high of $84.8. The share price had its 52-week low at $38.91, which suggests the last value was 18.65% up since then. When we look at Bumble Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.46 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.01 Million.

Analysts gave the Bumble Inc. (BMBL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended BMBL as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Bumble Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BMBL’s forecast low is $45 with $75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +56.81% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -5.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Bumble Inc. earnings to decrease by -319.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 79.1% per year.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.51% of Bumble Inc. shares while 104.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.9%. There are 244 institutions holding the Bumble Inc. stock share, with Blackstone Group Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 71.63% of the shares, roughly 85.82 Million BMBL shares worth $5.35 Billion.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.76% or 5.7 Million shares worth $355.4 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were New Economy Fund (The) and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 2189838 shares estimated at $136.6 Million under it, the former controlled 1.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 1.79% of the shares, roughly 2.14 Million shares worth around $133.79 Million.