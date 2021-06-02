BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 110,000,000 BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.9 changing hands around $4.72 or 1.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $48.07 Million. BCTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -13.92% off its 52-week high of $9. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.81, which suggests the last value was 64.43% up since then. When we look at BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 267.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 920.82 Million.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) trade information

Instantly BCTX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 148.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $9.00- on Wednesday, Jun 02 added 12.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.89%, with the 5-day performance at 1.5% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) is 1.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 187.18 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.2 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.9% of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. shares while 25.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.58%. There are 14 institutions holding the BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.13% of the shares, roughly 160.18 Thousand BCTX shares worth $618.3 Thousand.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.75% or 131.73 Thousand shares worth $508.48 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.