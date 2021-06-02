Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND): The most interesting shares today

In the last trading session, 8,631,509 Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $135.19 changed hands at -$10.23 or -0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.53 Billion. BYND’s last price was a discount, traded about -63.47% off its 52-week high of $221. The share price had its 52-week low at $99.86, which suggests the last value was 26.13% up since then. When we look at Beyond Meat, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.61 Million.

Analysts gave the Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended BYND as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Beyond Meat, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) trade information

Although BYND has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $154.4 on Friday, May 28 added 12.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.08%, with the 5-day performance at 0.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is 0.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.06 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $114.21, meaning bulls need a downside of -15.52% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BYND’s forecast low is $58 with $190 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +40.54% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -57.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Beyond Meat, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -4.93% over the past 6 months, a -73.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -8.1%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Beyond Meat, Inc. will drop -1100%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 32.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 38.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $142.41 Million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Beyond Meat, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $152.66 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $113.34 Million and $94.44 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 61.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Beyond Meat, Inc. earnings to decrease by -187.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.9% per year.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.92% of Beyond Meat, Inc. shares while 51.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.29%. There are 647 institutions holding the Beyond Meat, Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.75% of the shares, roughly 6.78 Million BYND shares worth $882.46 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.24% or 3.94 Million shares worth $512.35 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 1328758 shares estimated at $166.09 Million under it, the former controlled 2.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.77% of the shares, roughly 1.11 Million shares worth around $139.2 Million.