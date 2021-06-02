Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 1,149,369 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s most recent per share price at $118.07 changing hands around $3.17 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $29.62 Billion. BBY’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.89% off its 52-week high of $128.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $75.27, which suggests the last value was 36.25% up since then. When we look at Best Buy Co., Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.86 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.58 Million.

Analysts gave the Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended BBY as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Best Buy Co., Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.84.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) trade information

Instantly BBY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $122.8 on Thursday, May 27 added 4.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.18%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) is 0.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.19 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $125, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.87% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BBY’s forecast low is $77 with $150 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +27.04% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -34.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Best Buy Co., Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +2.02% over the past 6 months, a 6.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 34.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Best Buy Co., Inc. will rise +7.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -34% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.4% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Best Buy Co., Inc. earnings to increase by 18.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.9% per year.

BBY Dividends

Best Buy Co., Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 23 – August 27, 2021. The 2.38% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.8. It is important to note, however, that the 2.38% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.42% per year.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.84% of Best Buy Co., Inc. shares while 83.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.33%. There are 1167 institutions holding the Best Buy Co., Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.5% of the shares, roughly 28.76 Million BBY shares worth $2.87 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.72% or 19.31 Million shares worth $1.93 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 6583867 shares estimated at $657Million under it, the former controlled 2.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.11% of the shares, roughly 5.27 Million shares worth around $525.67 Million.