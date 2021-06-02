APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA): The most interesting shares today

In the latest trading session, 4,562,009 APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.93. With the company’s most recent per share price at $23.64 changing hands around $0.58 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.93 Billion. APA’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.89% off its 52-week high of $23.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.45, which suggests the last value was 68.49% up since then. When we look at APA Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.59 Million.

Analysts gave the APA Corporation (APA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended APA as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. APA Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.47.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) trade information

Instantly APA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $23.56 on Wednesday, Jun 02 added 0.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.66%, with the 5-day performance at 0.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) is 0.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.91 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.16% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, APA’s forecast low is $16 with $38 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +60.74% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -32.32% for it to hit the projected low.

APA Corporation (APA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the APA Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +65.66% over the past 6 months, a 305.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for APA Corporation will rise +163.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 425% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 50.2% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.8%. The 2021 estimates are for APA Corporation earnings to decrease by -36.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

APA Dividends

APA Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 27 – August 02, 2021. The 0.43% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.1. It is important to note, however, that the 0.43% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.14% per year.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.3% of APA Corporation shares while 86.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.7%. There are 645 institutions holding the APA Corporation stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 11.77% of the shares, roughly 44.5 Million APA shares worth $796.49 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.55% or 43.65 Million shares worth $781.36 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Oakmark Fund. With 28529609 shares estimated at $510.68 Million under it, the former controlled 7.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Oakmark Fund held about 3.64% of the shares, roughly 13.74 Million shares worth around $246.01 Million.